Canada

No foul play suspected after man’s body found in Jasper National Park: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 12:15 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The body of a young man, believed to have earlier gone missing, has been recovered in Jasper National Park, RCMP said Monday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics helped Parks Canada officers search for a missing person after someone’s personal belongings were found along an unnamed river.

They said emergency responders later found a man submerged in the same river and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“RCMP on scene indicate nothing present to suspect [the] death was as a result of foul play,” police said in a news release.
“Investigators are in the preliminary stages as they work to confirm [the man’s] identity.”

Police added that they are working to inform the man’s family of his death.

