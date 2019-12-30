Delta police hunt for suspects in string of suspected arson fires

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Delta are investigating a string of small arson fires believed to be linked.

Delta police say firefighters called them to the 7000 block of 120th Street where crews had been called to extinguish fires in four garbage bins.

Fire crews were able to put the fires out before police arrived and said there was minimal damage to the bins.

About an hour later, firefighters notified police about another garbage bin fire, this time in the 7200 block of 120th Street.

No one was hurt and the fires didn’t cause any significant damage, investigators said.

Delta police say they believe the fires were set by the same person or group of people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police.