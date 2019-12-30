Menu

Missing Woman

Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s Charleswood neighbourhood

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 2:19 pm
Colleen Eaglestick, 23.
Colleen Eaglestick, 23. WPS/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s helping finding a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Colleen Eaglestick, 23, was last seen in the Charleswood neighbourhood around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

READ MORE: Dauphin man missing since Boxing Day: RCMP

Eaglestick is 5’0″ tall, 125 lbs., with brown eyes and short black or recently dyed-brown straight hair. She was last seen wearing a floral pattern T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black winter jacket.

Police say they’re worried about Eaglestick’s well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Breaking down when the Missing Person's Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
