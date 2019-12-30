January 4 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Is your knee aching. Sharp pain in your knee? Have you twisted or fallen it? If so YOU’RE not alone! 1/3 of people will suffer from knee pain at some point in their life.

We have good news! This Saturday, Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy will join us on Talk to the Experts to discuss – KNEES.

From the various types of acute knee injuries to those chronic pains that seem to come out of no where. We’ll not only discuss what they are but more important – what Leading Edge Physiotherapy can do to make sure your knee doesn’t hurt.

Tune in to Talk to the Experts this Saturday at a SPECIAL TIME OF 8:30AM-9:30AM with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

Story continues below advertisement