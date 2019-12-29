Dauphin man missing since Boxing Day: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Dauphin RCMP are searching for a 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Boxing Day morning.

Robert Gilbert Genaille left home at around 9 a.m. and was believed to be headed to the grocery store, RCMP say. He was reported missing just before midnight.

He may still be in Dauphin or Brandon, RCMP say.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find missing mother and infant son

RCMP describe Genaille as five feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-green bulky winter jacket, black winter boots and possibly a toque and mittens.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Dauphin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement