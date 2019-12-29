Menu

Crime

Dauphin man missing since Boxing Day: RCMP

By Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 2:46 pm
Robert Genaille hasn't been seen since Boxing Day.
Robert Genaille hasn't been seen since Boxing Day. SUPPLIED/RCMP

Dauphin RCMP are searching for a 41-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Boxing Day morning.

Robert Gilbert Genaille left home at around 9 a.m. and was believed to be headed to the grocery store, RCMP say. He was reported missing just before midnight.

He may still be in Dauphin or Brandon, RCMP say.

RCMP describe Genaille as five feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey-green bulky winter jacket, black winter boots and possibly a toque and mittens.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Dauphin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPwinnipegManitobamissing personManitoba RCMPBrandonBrandon ManitobaDauphinDauphin RCMPManitoba missing personDauphin missing person
