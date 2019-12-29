Florida takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens (18-14-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (19-13-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Montreal trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Florida is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Brett Connolly with 15.

The Canadiens are 9-9-6 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 35 assists and has recorded 49 points this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totalled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 33 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 18 assists. Brendan Gallagher has totalled 11 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.