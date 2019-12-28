QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Alex Beaucage scored twice to get to 28 goals on the season, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Val-d’Or Foreurs 5-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Justin Bergeron, Tyler Hinam and Olivier-Luc Hache also scored for the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies (19-12-3), who have won four in a row.

Thomas Pelletier and William Provost found the back of the net for the Foreurs (14-14-5).

Zachary Emond stopped 29 shots for Rouyn-Noranda as Jonathan Lemieux made 40 saves for Val-d’Or.

WILDCATS 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Elliot Desnoyers scored his eighth goal of the season at 2:18 of overtime as the Wildcats (25-9-0) edged Charlottetown (20-12-5) for their third win in a row.

TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Anderson MacDonald had a goal and three helpers and Tristan Berube stopped 39 shots as the Titan (6-22-6) downed Saint John (17-18-1).

SAGUENEENS 6 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Shank stopped 33 shots and Chicoutimi (25-6-3) got goals from six different players on its way to beating the Oceanic (20-9-6) for its fourth straight victory.

ARMADA 7 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Yaroslav Likhachev potted a hat trick and Zachary Roy scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand (17-14-3) handed the Remparts (13-20-1) their third loss in a row.

TIGRES 6 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Anthony Poulin had a pair of goals and Fabio Iacobo turned aside 35 shots as Victoriaville (12-17-7) toppled the Voltigeurs (21-14-0) for its third straight victory.

DRAKKAR 5 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 26 shots and Valentin Demchenko struck twice as Baie-Comeau (14-15-5) beat the Cataractes (18-15-0).

OLYMPIQUES 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy and Manix Landry scored in the shootout as the Olympiques (8-23-3) slipped past Sherbrooke (27-5-3) to halt a 12-game winless streak.

EAGLES 7 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Shawn Element scored twice and Xavier Bouchard had a goal and three assists as Cape Breton (18-13-3) halted it’s three-game losing streak with a win over the Mooseheads (15-16-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.