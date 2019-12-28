Menu

Fire

2 overnight fires in Winnipeg, 1 due to smoking: WFPS

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 12:32 pm
The home on Sand Lily Drive where Winnipeg firefighters put out a fire. .
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two overnight fires in the city.

The first one happened around 10:45 p.m. on Friday when crews responded to a vacant, two-storey home in the 1300 block of Dawson Road South.

They had the fire under control about one hour later and there were no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are still under investigation.

WFPS reminder to stay safe over the holidays
The second fire happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday when crews responded to a bungalow on Sand Lily Drive and found smoke coming from the house.

All of the people inside the home at the time had managed to get themselves out and no injuries were reported.

The WFPS says its initial investigation suggests the cause of the fire was accidental due to “the careless disposal of smoking materials.”

They are reminding people to always use a deep, sturdy ashtray and keep it away from anything that could catch on fire, douse ashes and butts with sand or water to ensure they’re out, and keep cigarettes and lighters away from kids in a locked cabinet.

