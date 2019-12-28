Junior hockey: Blazers blank Rockets, Warriors fire head coach and hire former Rocket

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of results regarding junior hockey teams from the Okananan and surrounding areas.

At Kelowna, Dylan Garand was perfect between the pipes for Kamloops, stopping all 25 shots he faced, as the Blazers whitewashed the Rockets on Friday night.

Zane Franklin, with two goals, Orrin Centazzo and Ethan Brandwood scored for Kamloops (22-9-2-1), which led 1-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.

Roman Basran started for Kelowna (18-12-1-2), but played only 34 minutes. He stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Cole Schwebius, who stopped all 15 shots he faced during the game’s final 25 minutes.

The game was Kelowna’s first following the league’s annual Christmas break, and a sellout crowd of 6,206 showed up – only to see the Rockets get shut out.

Kamloops was 1-for-5 on the power play, while Kelowna was 0-for-5.

In B.C. Division standings, Kamloops (34 games, 47 points) is leading the five-team loop, with Kelowna (33 games, 39 points) in second. Next are Victoria (31 games, 36 points), Vancouver (33 games, 34 points) and Prince George (33 games, 22 points).

Notably, in their six head-to-head games this regular season, Kamloops is 5-1 against Kelowna, and have outscored the Rockets 22-11. Factor in three pre-season games, and the Blazers are 8-1 against the Rockets.

On Saturday, Kelowna will visit Vancouver (16-15-1-1). In their last meeting, Dec. 18 in Kelowna, the Giants beat the Rockets 4-3.

Warriors hires new head coach

The West Kelowna Warriors have made a mid-season coaching change.

On Friday, the team announced that general manager and head coach Brandon West was relieved of his duties, and that Simon Ferguson will take over as interim head coach.

The Warriors (7-23-5-2) are the league’s worst team, having compiled just 21 points through 37 games. Every other team in the league has at least 10 wins, with Coquitlam (31-5-0-0) and Penticton (27-10-1-1) leading the way.

NEWS: The Warriors have relieved Brandon West of his duties as Head Coach & General Manager and have named Simon Ferguson interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

Well known in Okanagan hockey circles, Ferguson comes to the BCHL with a solid resume.

“We want to thank Brandon West for his efforts as our coach and GM,” team owners John Murphy and Rod Hume said in a press release. “He is a true professional and we wish him the very best in the future.

“This decision is about becoming a better hockey club now and in the future. We are charting a new course and building a new culture. Simon Ferguson has impressed us with his ability to lead, his hockey acumen, and his energy.

“We expect our players to respond well to his leadership and we look forward to supporting him in every way.”

Though West Kelowna currently occupies seventh and last place in Interior Division standings, all is not lost for the Warriors, for they trail sixth-place Merritt (10-24-1-3) by just three points.

Regarding Ferguson, he played five seasons in the WHL and was a key figure in helping Kelowna win the 2003 league championship and 2004 Memorial Cup.

Known as an agitator, in his final WHL season, Ferguson tallied 15 goals and 38 points in 68 regular-season games, along with 186 penalty minutes. In 17 playoff games that season, he had 5 goals and 10 points and 30 penalty minutes.

Nine professional seasons then followed, with stops in the AHL, ECHL and three leagues in Europe.

Lately, he’s been coaching the Okanagan Rockets of the B.C. Major Midget League.

The Okanagan Rockets (20-2-1-1) are currently the top squad in the 11-team league, and, through 24 games, sport an impressive plus-72 stat in goals for (119) and against (47).

West Kelowna, meanwhile, is currently minus-59 in goals for (89) and against (148). Only Merritt is worse at minus-66 in goals for (107) and against (173).

“With more than a third of the season left, we owe it to our players and fans to make a push to turn this season around,” said team president Chris Laurie.

“Our players understand the challenge ahead and embrace the opportunity to compete for a playoff spot. We are excited to give Simon Ferguson the opportunity to lead this hockey team and see if he can spark the group.”

The Warriors’ last game was a 5-3 win over Merritt on Dec. 21. Their next game is Jan. 3, at home to Coquitlam.

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Salmon Arm (20-14-1-1) at Vernon (19-14-1-1), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vernon at Salmon Arm, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Kelowna 4, Osoyoos 1

Saturday’s Games

Spokane (14-13-1-0-2) at Grand Forks (10-19-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

Kelowna (23-8-1-0-0) at Osoyoos (6-21-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Forks at Spokane, 2 p.m.