Toronto faces New York on 6-game win streak

Send this page to someone via email

New York Rangers (18-15-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Maple Leafs take on New York.

The Maple Leafs are 12-9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 137 goals and is second in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 24.

The Rangers are 12-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fifth in the league shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.4 shots per game.

Toronto defeated New York 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 20. William Nylander scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 24 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 43 points. Mitchell Marner has totalled six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 21 goals and has 48 points. Anthony DeAngelo has totalled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Trevor Moore: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: day to day (hand), Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.