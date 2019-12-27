Menu

92-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash near Elora: Wellington County OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 27, 2019 3:05 pm
Wellington County OPP say a 92-year-old man has died following a crash near Elora.
Wellington County OPP say a 92-year-old man died following a crash near Elora. Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario

Wellington County OPP say a 92-year-old man died on Christmas Day, just a few days after a single-vehicle crash near Elora.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 7 and Sixth Line at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Police said a grey SUV went into a ditch and struck a tree. Police did not release any details surrounding the cause of the crash.

READ MORE: Victim identified following collision west of Guelph

The elderly driver, identified as Fernand Villeneuve of Guelph, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Wednesday.

The scene of the crash is about about 12 kilometres north of Guelph.

