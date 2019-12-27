Menu

Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Woodstock

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 12:39 pm
.
. Global News

A 42-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, according to Woodstock police.

Officials say police responded around 6:52 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Dundas and Beale streets.

According to police, a Woodstock woman was walking west on Dundas Street when she was struck by a car travelling westbound.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

READ MORE: London police search for missing man last seen in Springbank Area

Police are reminding pedestrians and drivers to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

Pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing and use sidewalks when available.

If sidewalks are not available, police say pedestrians should walk close to the curb and in the opposite direction of traffic in order to see approaching vehicles.

Charges have not been laid at this time, police say.

Anyone with further information this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477).

