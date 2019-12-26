Police searching for sexual assault suspect

Police in Winnipeg are looking for a man wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault on a youth.
The assault allegedly happened on Christmas Eve in the east end of the city.
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Stacy Joshua Waldner on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and uttering threats.
He’s described as 5’10” with a medium build, balding with brown hair and a goatee.
They say he is not known to be armed, but he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Police say he left a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg and could be seeking alternate transportation.
Anyone who spots Waldner is asked to call 911 immediately.
COMMENTS