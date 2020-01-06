Talk to the Experts – Saturday Jan. 11

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday, Jan. 11:

McGuire Financial

Discover how to maximize your cash flow, minimize tax and efficiently grow your wealth!

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Canada’s best-selling authors of The Banker’s Secret: A Simple Guide to Creating Wealth for Canadians, Glen Zacher and Jayson Lowe from McGuire Financial, join us on Talk to the Experts to discuss a financial process that grows your money safely and predictably.

Find out how you can create and transfer wealth by becoming your own banker!

Learn how to achieve your financial goals this Saturday at 11 with McGuire Financial on Talk to the Experts. For more information about their services, visit mcguirefinancial.ca.

Story continues below advertisement