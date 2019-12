Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montreal police were dispatched to Lachine on Monday night after shots were reportedly fired at a bar.

According to police, the incident happened at 9 p.m. outside the business on William-MacDonald Street near 6th Avenue.

READ MORE: Quebec police investigate two pizzeria fires set off 20 minutes apart

Police say at least one gunshot was fired at the exterior of the bar while people were inside. No one was injured.

No suspects have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

1:25 Violent 24 hours in Montreal Violent 24 hours in Montreal

Story continues below advertisement