Boil water advisory issued for residents in Fredericton-area battling tire fire

A boil water advisory was issued Monday for residents of an industrial park in Minto, N.B. that is battling a raging tire fire.

Residents have been told to not consume their drinking water until assessments have been made to ensure that water is safe to drink.

According to a press release from the government of New Brunswick, the advisory affects residents of W.G. Bishop Nursing Home as well as staff and users of the Queens North Community Health Centre.

Minto, N.B. has been dealing with a tire fire that’s been burning since Friday at the TRACC Tire Recycling plant.

As of Dec. 21, there are currently 17 different fire departments at the facility working to contain the blaze.

In an emailed press release, Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, a regional medical officer of health said that government departments are monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

“Public Health officials are continuously working with the Department of Environment and Local Government and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization to assess the situation and assist in determining a course of action,” said Dr. Lamptey.

Dr. Lamptey also said that residents outside the industrial park should report any changes they notice in their drinking water to authorities.

“If residents outside the industrial park area notice a change in the quality of their well water such as odours or a change in the colour of their drinking water, they should contact the municipality and the Department of Health,” she said.

Residents are also advised to consult their physician or use the free government health line Tele-Care 811 if they are experiencing breathing discomfort.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization has asked the public to monitor the ongoing situation on their provincial website.

– With files from Graeme Benjamin and Silas Brown

