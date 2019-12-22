Suspect sought after several ‘concerning’ indecent exposure reports in Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Squamish are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of multiple “concerning” instances of indecent exposure.

Police say they have received several reports over the past month of an unidentified man exposing his genitals to females who are by themselves in the downtown Squamish area.

The reported incidents all took place in the early evening and early morning hours, RCMP said.

READ MORE: West Vancouver police release sketch of alleged indecent exposure suspect

The suspect is described by police as 6’2″ tall with a large build, darker skin, and a curly short beard and mustache.

RCMP warn the man may have changed his appearance since the last report, including his hairstyle and facial hair.

Police have stepped up patrols in the downtown area and are following up on multiple investigate leads, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Sascha Banks said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are wanting to encourage women to be aware of their surroundings when around downtown Squamish, when they are by themselves, and report anything suspicious immediately to police,” Banks said in a statement.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Squamish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

1:17 Vancouver police issue warning about disturbing incidents Vancouver police issue warning about disturbing incidents