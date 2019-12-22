No injuries after west Edmonton apartment fire

All residents were able to get out of a west Edmonton apartment building Sunday, after a suite on the main floor caught fire.
Crews were called to Westside Manor at 98 Avenue and 156 Street around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Smoke was visibly coming from a single suite when they arrived, said District Chief Gerald O’Connor.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and it was declared out around 2 p.m.
There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
