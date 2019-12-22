Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries after west Edmonton apartment fire

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 5:31 pm
Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment in west Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment in west Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Julien Fournier / Global News

All residents were able to get out of a west Edmonton apartment building Sunday, after a suite on the main floor caught fire.

Crews were called to Westside Manor at 98 Avenue and 156 Street around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Smoke was visibly coming from a single suite when they arrived, said District Chief Gerald O’Connor.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and it was declared out around 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Crews battle fire at home being renovated in north Edmonton

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireEdmonton apartment fireWest Edmonton FireEdmonton fire servicesWest Edmonton Apartment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.