Jets host the Canadiens following shutout victory

Montreal Canadiens (17-13-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Minnesota 6-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after collecting 31 saves.

The Jets have gone 10-7-1 in home games. Winnipeg averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.4.

The Canadiens are 9-5-3 in road games. Montreal has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 75.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 37 total points while scoring 17 goals and collecting 20 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has totalled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 30 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists. Brendan Gallagher has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

