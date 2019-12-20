Menu

Canada

Man, 57, in critical condition after being hit by a tow truck in St-Michel

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 9:21 pm
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. in a commercial parking lot near St-Michel and Industrial boulevards.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. in a commercial parking lot near St-Michel and Industrial boulevards. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a tow truck in the St-Michel borough.

The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. in a commercial parking lot near St-Michel and Industrial boulevards.

First responders found the man on the ground and unconscious when they arrived on-site, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

READ MORE: Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

The man was quickly transported to the hospital.

The driver of the tow truck, a 20-year-old man, wasn’t transported to the hospital for his nervous shock.

“The back of the platform style tow truck would have hit the victim walking in the parking lot as he was driving forward and turning,” said Chèvrefils.

The police are investigating the incident.

 

