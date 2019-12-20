Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Crude by rail exports fall 15% in October as price differential tightens: Canada Energy Regulator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 5:38 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 5:39 pm
UCP hopes to help Alberta industry by offering more crude-by-rail opportunities
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about exporting crude oil by rail.

The Canada Energy Regulator says exports of crude oil by rail fell by 15 per cent in October to 270,000 barrels per day from 319,600 bpd in September.

The October number is the lowest in six months and well below the record high of 354,000 bpd set in December of 2018.

The regulator blames the decrease on narrower price difference between prices Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend oil in Alberta and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate in New York.

It costs more to ship oil by rail than by pipeline, so wider differentials are required for the practice to be profitable.

READ MORE: Diluent recovery unit proposed by Alberta company to boost crude export room

The Alberta government has said it expects crude-by-rail shipments to rise after it announced a program at the end of October to allow producers who add rail-shipping capacity to increase their production.

Story continues below advertisement

The amount of oil large companies are allowed to produce in December was set at 3.81 million bpd — up from 3.56 million bpd when a provincial curtailment program started last January.

READ MORE: Imperial ‘scurrying’ to ramp up crude-by-rail but uninterested in rail contracts

© 2019 The Canadian Press
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.