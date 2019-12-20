Teenage boy stabbed in Pointe-Claire in attempted headphone robbery: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy was stabbed on Friday at around 2:40 p.m. in Pointe-Claire near Fairview mall after three suspects tried to steal the victim’s headphones.

The conflict escalated when the victim refused to comply with the attempted robbery, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

As a result, the suspects assaulted him with a sharp object.

The boy, believed to be around the age of 14, suffered injuries to his upper body and was transported to the nearest hospital.

Urgences-Santé spokesperson Steve Fiset said they aren’t fearing for the victim’s life, but the extent of his injuries are still unknown.

“The suspects fled the scene before police officers arrived on site,” said Chèvrefils.

The site on St-Jean blvd. is currently blocked as investigators are gathering more evidence.

An investigation into the event is ongoing.

