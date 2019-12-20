‘Plan ahead’: Kelowna International Airport braces for its busiest time of year

Send this page to someone via email

Arrive early and have all your documents ready.

That’s the advice the City of Kelowna is dispensing to air travellers in the Okanagan.

With Christmas only a few days away, more than 100,000 passengers are expected to trek through Kelowna International Airport over the next three weeks.

It may be snowy, but our operations are running smoothly this morning. Crews continue to clear snow & maintain the runway, taxiway & apron. If you're one of the 10,000 people travelling through YLW today, we wish you safe travels! Arrivals/departures info: https://t.co/R2196AylHZ pic.twitter.com/bmNA5DPSTg — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) December 20, 2019

“Passengers are advised to plan ahead and prepare for longer-than-normal wait times at the airport to reduce travel-related stress,” the city says on its website.

Increased but steady traffic is anticipated from Dec. 19 through to Jan. 8, with the busiest days being Dec. 20-29.

Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar says Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will be busiest days during the holiday season, with daily estimates of 5,000 travellers inbound and 5,000 outbound.

The city also noted that travellers should not drive to the airport and instead use public transport, or alternatives such as taxis, shuttles or limos, as parking will be limited. While there are more than 2,600 parking stalls available, the city said, the airport is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period.

Other tips from the city:

Arrive at the airport early

The airport terminal opens at 3:30 a.m., with check-in counters, pre-board screening and food services available at 4 a.m. It’s recommended to check in and drop off your baggage for domestic flights at least 90 minutes before your boarding time, and at least two hours prior to international flights.

Know what you can bring through security screening

Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that your valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in your carry-on and checked baggage.

If you’re bringing gifts, leave them unwrapped as they may need to be inspected. Check with your airline to learn about their baggage restrictions and fees.

Confirm your airline’s identification requirements and pet policies

Check with your airline to ensure you have the required identification and valid travel documentation for everyone, including children. Some airlines have restrictions on travelling with pets during peak holiday periods.

Talk to your airline in advance if you’re planning on travelling with your pet.