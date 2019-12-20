Menu

Crime

Police release graphic images of a woman beaten during Vaughan home invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 11:01 am
Updated December 20, 2019 11:05 am
York police are searching for suspects sought after a home invasion in Vaughan.
York police are searching for suspects sought after a home invasion in Vaughan. York police/Handouts

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police north of Toronto are searching for two suspects accused of forcing their way into a woman’s home in Vaughan, Ont., and beating her to the point of breaking her bones.

York Regional Police say the assault happened on the afternoon of Dec. 11, when two men knocked on the 59-year-old woman’s door and came inside.

Police allege the suspects began beating the woman’s head and face with a handgun before forcing her into a bathroom and searching the rest of the house.

READ MORE: York Regional Police searching for 2 suspects following violent home invasion in Vaughan, Ont.

The woman, who was home alone at the time, suffered two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a broken jaw, a sprained thumb and a broken ankle.

They say she also sustained a concussion.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are theorizing that the suspects may have gone to the wrong house, because they haven’t figured out why the woman would have been targeted.

They’ve taken the rare step to release photos of the victim’s battered face in a bid to catch the suspects.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PoliceVaughan assaultVaughan Woman Assaulted
national skyline national skyline




