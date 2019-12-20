Peterborough man charged with forcible confinement, assault with weapon: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including assault with a weapon and forcible confinement following an incident at a residence on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 10:30 a.m., a man brandished a piece of wood and then threatened and assaulted a male victim. The two know each other.

Police say the victim was unable to leave a room at the residence.

Eventually, the victim left the residence and was taken to hospital by ambulance, police said. The incident was later reported to police.

Later Wednesday, officers attended a residence where the suspect was arrested.

John Douglas Gilbert, 43, of Park Street North, was charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

