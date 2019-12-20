50K travellers expected at Calgary airport as holiday season kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

With the holiday season underway, Calgary International Airport was anticipating its busiest day of the year on Friday.

The airport expected to have 50,000 visitors pass through its doors throughout the day.

Some early morning travellers missed the rush and were not feeling the stress of the busy travel day.

“The best part is lying by the pool and getting sun and the tacos and the beers,” said Jill Truscott, who was leaving for Mexico.

“Everybody is going to be in a good and happy mood, ready for the holidays,” said Ayra Kelly, who was flying to Disneyland with her family.

YYC urged travellers to check in online, arrive at the airport early, make sure gifts are unwrapped and put in checked luggage in order to make the experience as smooth as possible.

“People are taking that message to come to the airport early, check the flight to make sure it’s on time and then leave lots of time to get through security, know what you can bring and then have a bite, have a meal to celebrate the holidays and take off stress free,” Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson Reid Fiest said.

Fiest also recommended travellers download the Canadian Airport Transport Security Authority’s (CATSA) app.

“In that app you can find wait times to go through security, you can also find what can go in your checked and carry-on luggage, so you can type “snow globe,” you can type “cake,” you can type “eggs,” he said.

In the holiday spirit, the Calgary airport is wrapping traveler’s gifts — after they go through security — between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Friday to Monday in concourses A, C and E.

A fifth screening security point was also added at Concourse B for flights departing out of B gates from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fiest said one million people are expected to go through the airport between Dec. 16 and Jan. 5.