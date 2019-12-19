Canadian Blood Services launches holiday blood drive in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

John Fifield of Saint John is no stranger to donating blood.

“Probably 10 years maybe,” said Fifield, accounting for his history as a blood donor. “I think I’ve done it 170 times.”

Donating blood during the holiday period is always more top of mind for him.

“Maybe less people come in,” Fifield explained. “Any time of the year is a great time and this is a giving time of the year.”

It is indeed important, according to Canadian Blood Services (CBS) — and the last two weeks of December, the organization says it’s always especially challenging.

“Our regular donors are busy with family and friends or other holiday activities, so it’s so important to get new donors and other people who are willing to donate,” said Jacqueline Alain, the New Brunswick Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services.

CBS is hoping people will turn out in large numbers between Monday, Dec. 23 and Jan. 5. New Brunswick is looking for 770 donors to step up during that timeframe.

“The need continues to be there regardless of the time of the year for hospital patients who require [blood donations],” Alain explained.

“Either cancer patients or perhaps people with blood disorders or accident victims. It’s really important that blood be available.” Tweet This

Fifield encourages people who are considering donating blood for the first time to give it a try.

“The girls [at Canadian Blood Services] are great and they’ll talk you through it,” he said. “There’s nothing scary about it. It’s a little pin prick, I guess, and if you don’t mind it, I’m sure they’ll be willing to walk you through it.”

For more information on donating blood, go online at blood.ca.