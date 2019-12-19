Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Blood Services launches holiday blood drive in New Brunswick

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 2:34 pm
Canadian Blood Services is hoping 770 donors in New Brunswick will come forward and donate blood between December 23rd and January 5th.
Canadian Blood Services is hoping 770 donors in New Brunswick will come forward and donate blood between December 23rd and January 5th. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

John Fifield of Saint John is no stranger to donating blood.

“Probably 10 years maybe,” said Fifield, accounting for his history as a blood donor. “I think I’ve done it 170 times.”

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services needs the gift of blood this holiday season

Donating blood during the holiday period is always more top of mind for him.

“Maybe less people come in,” Fifield explained. “Any time of the year is a great time and this is a giving time of the year.”

It is indeed important, according to Canadian Blood Services (CBS)  — and the last two weeks of December, the organization says it’s always especially challenging.

“Our regular donors are busy with family and friends or other holiday activities, so it’s so important to get new donors and other people who are willing to donate,” said Jacqueline Alain, the New Brunswick Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services.

Story continues below advertisement
Why Canada struggles to perform just 600 organ donations per year
Why Canada struggles to perform just 600 organ donations per year

CBS is hoping people will turn out in large numbers between Monday, Dec. 23 and Jan. 5. New Brunswick is looking for 770 donors to step up during that timeframe.

“The need continues to be there regardless of the time of the year for hospital patients who require [blood donations],” Alain explained.

“Either cancer patients or perhaps people with blood disorders or accident victims. It’s really important that blood be available.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Health Canada lowers blood donation abstinence period for men who have sex with men

Fifield encourages people who are considering donating blood for the first time to give it a try.

“The girls [at Canadian Blood Services] are great and they’ll talk you through it,” he said. “There’s nothing scary about it. It’s a little pin prick, I guess, and if you don’t mind it, I’m sure they’ll be willing to walk you through it.”

For more information on donating blood, go online at blood.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News At 6New BrunswickHolidayCanadian Blood ServicesDecemberBlood DriveDonorsblood products
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.