Crime

Loud video game player victim of alleged bong attack: Guelph police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 19, 2019 10:25 am
Guelph police have charged a man after he allegedly hit his roommate with a bong on Wednesday night.
Guelph police say a man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his roommate with a glass bong because the roommate was too loud while playing video games.

Officers were called to an address on Janefield Avenue on Wednesday at around 11 p.m.

According to police, the two men got into a fight over the noise, and the suspect allegedly struck his roommate with a bong, causing it to shatter.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say a 40-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

