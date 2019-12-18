Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police issue warning after violent offender released

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 7:03 pm
Edmonton police are warning the public after 59-year-old Gregory Campbell was released from custody. .
Edmonton police are warning the public after 59-year-old Gregory Campbell was released from custody. . Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are asking for the public to be on alert after a violent and sexual offender was released from custody on Wednesday.

Gregory Andrew Campbell, 59, will be living in the Edmonton area, and police said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe he is of significant harm to the community.

Campbell will be supervised by probation officers and monitored by police upon release.

A news release on Wednesday said that his crimes include assault, spousal assault and sexual assault. His violence has resulted in serious personal injury and death to his victims, police said.

READ MORE: High-risk offender wanted again by Edmonton police for breaching conditions

Police said Campbell’s risk of committing violence increases under the influence of intoxicants, especially alcohol.

He is five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell was released under a series of court-ordered conditions, including having no contact with his victims, reporting regularly to his probation officer and attending treatment or counselling programs.

Police said the public should take precautionary measures when dealing with Campbell but should not engage in any form of vigilante action.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultEdmonton crimeEdmonton courtEdmonton violent offenderEdmonton violent offender releasededmonton criminal releasededmonton probationgregory campbellviolent offender Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.