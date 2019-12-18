Edmonton police issue warning after violent offender released

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for the public to be on alert after a violent and sexual offender was released from custody on Wednesday.

Gregory Andrew Campbell, 59, will be living in the Edmonton area, and police said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe he is of significant harm to the community.

Campbell will be supervised by probation officers and monitored by police upon release.

A news release on Wednesday said that his crimes include assault, spousal assault and sexual assault. His violence has resulted in serious personal injury and death to his victims, police said.

Police said Campbell’s risk of committing violence increases under the influence of intoxicants, especially alcohol.

He is five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell was released under a series of court-ordered conditions, including having no contact with his victims, reporting regularly to his probation officer and attending treatment or counselling programs.

Police said the public should take precautionary measures when dealing with Campbell but should not engage in any form of vigilante action.