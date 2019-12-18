Judge reserves decision in RPS officer’s 1-day trial for alleged assault of prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina Police Service officer charged with assaulting a prisoner being released from custody will wait until the new year to learn his fate following a one-day trial at the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

Justice Patrick Reis heard arguments on Wednesday from Crown prosecutor Bill Burge and defence lawyer Aaron Fox, representing 47-year-old Cpl. Colin Magee, a 17-year veteran of the force.

Both sides referenced surveillance video from the RPS booking area as Magee and his alleged victim, 42-year-old Lucien Gaudette, gave their testimonies of the events surrounding Gaudette’s discharge on the morning of Sept. 26, 2018.

In the video footage of the exchange Magee presents Gaudette with documents outlining his conditional release. Magee asks Gaudette if he understands and Gaudette mostly responds: “yes.”

Gaudette had been held overnight on a domestic assault charge. He asked questions when the officer told him he was not to have contact with his ex-spouse, with whom he told court he shares a child. Magee reiterated Gaudette could not contact her.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaudette then asked where his shirt was.

Gaudette told court he was “mildly agitated” that the shirt appeared to be missing and that he had been in custody so long, adding it had been cold in his cell.

In the video, Magee told Gaudette, who was holding a pen to sign the documents, that he needs Gaudette’s full attention and then they can move on to Gaudette’s belongings.

“Put the pen down. Put the pen down now,” Magee said, his register rising in a video played as evidence. “Put the pen down now.”

Magee then tripped the prisoner and threw him to the ground, holding him in an arm lock.

“Do you understand me? You’re not the one in charge,” Magee said in a loud voice as Gaudette went down.

“As soon as my head hit the ground, I felt a ringing and a pain,” Gaudette told the court. “My wrist was twisted and there was pressure on my shoulder.”

Magee testified he had been “a little upset.”

“I just had a prisoner threatened my safety,” said Magee, who told the court he had been stabbed with a pen by a prisoner three months earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence argued that Magee’s use of force was reasonable given the perceived threat.

Magee testified he had told his sergeant about exchange and knew there was a record on tape. In his formal report days later, he wrote that the prisoner had held the pen at shoulder height.

As Magee watched the video in court, he noted he had been wrong.

In the video, the pen appears at Gaudette’s side throughout the exchange, although he is seen at one point, taking a step toward the officer.

The Crown questioned Magee’s credibility based on his recollection of the events and referred to Gaudette’s testimony that he didn’t have threatening intentions. The Crown added the video doesn’t evidence threatening intentions, either.

“I’m going to look at the video very carefully a number of times,” Reis said.

The judge has reserved his decision until Jan. 16.

Earlier this fall, Magee pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge involving a teen in custody. The incident involving the teen took place on Sept. 27, 2018, one day after the exchange between Magee and Gaudette.