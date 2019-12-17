Altercation at Peterborough residence leads to assault, drug charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough residents are facing charges following a Monday morning incident at a Brock Street residence.

Peterborough Police Service says just after 11 a.m. police were dispatched to a multi-unit residence on Brock Street for a report of three unwanted persons — two females and a male — who were refusing to leave. Police were informed that one of the females allegedly assaulted and threatened a female who asked the trio to leave.

As a result of a police investigation, Jessica Williams, 18, of Stewart Street, was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 16.

Police also determined that the male suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to comply with a recognizance. He was arrested and transported to the police station.

Story continues below advertisement

While in custody, police say the accused was found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl.

Sean Peter Wickert, 28, of George Street North, was charged with trafficking a Schedule I substance (opioid other than heroin) and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police say he was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

2:01 28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019 28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019