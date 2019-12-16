Menu

Crime

Two men charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:27 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 6:10 pm
Peterborough police have laid impaired driving charges in two separate incidents over the past week.
Peterborough police have charged two drivers with impaired driving over the past week, police said Monday.

According to police, 35-year-old Peter Joseph Hennessey, of Keene, Ont, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after police conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Cavan Monaghan on Dec. 10.

Police said an officer was speaking with Hennessey at the traffic stop when the officer allegedly smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. Police said a breath test revealed that the driver had a blood-alcohol level more than the legal limit.

READ MORE: Warning gets your car impounded: Manitoba’s new impaired driving laws now in effect

Hennessey’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days. He’s set to appear in court on Jan. 8.

Peterborough police said they made a second arrest on Dec. 13 for an alleged impaired driving incident involving a two-vehicle collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 26-year-old Brandon Jonathon Vennor of Peterborough was allegedly involved in the crash near Parkhill and Armour roads.

According to police, a breath test administered to Vennor at the crash scene revealed his blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit.

Vennor is facing two impaired driving charges and is set to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Photos on TTC buses pay tribute to impaired driving victims
