Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

One dead following three vehicle collision near Drayton Valley

By Jessie Weisner Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:18 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 4:48 pm
The RCMP are investigating the death of a semi-tractor driver following a collision on December 12.
The RCMP are investigating the death of a semi-tractor driver following a collision on December 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

One person is dead after a collision between two semi-tractors and a truck near Drayton Valley.

On Thursday, December 12 around 12:30 p.m., Drayton Valley RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 22 south of Township Road 494.

Related News

READ MORE: Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash near Fort Macleod, Alta.

Police say a semi-tractor was heading north when it lost control and hit a southbound semi-tractor. The truck behind the northbound vehicle was damaged by debris.

The 31-year-old driver of the southbound semi from Abbotsford, B.C., was pronounced dead on scene. The 29-year-old man driving the northbound semi from Surrey, BC,. was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the 56-year-old male truck driver from Drayton Valley had minor injuries.

Police say snowfall and ice made the road conditions poor at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway

The highway was closed for roughly nine hours while RCMP were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Three vehicle accidentAbbotsford Man KilledDrayton Valley accidentDrayton Valley man killedHighway 22 accidentHighway 22 semi accidentMan killed on Highway 22Semi accident Drayton ValleySurrey man killed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.