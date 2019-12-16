Guelph man faces assault charges after alleged incident near George Street: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Guelph man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a woman in the face on Dec. 14 in Peterborough, police said Monday.

According to police, the woman was walking in the area of George Street North at around 2:45 a.m when a brief conversation ensued with a man she didn’t know.

Police said it was during that conversation that the man allegedly struck the victim in the face.

According to police, officers attending the incident were able to identify and locate the suspect at George and Simcoe streets.

Sunjot Singh Johal, of Sugarbush Place, Guelph, Ont., was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22.

