Winnipeg police searching for suspect in Wolseley robbery

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a business on Westminster Avenue near Chestnut Street was allegedly robbed.
Members of the WPS Tactical Support Team and General Patrol Unit were called to the business just after 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Police are saying a man entered the business carrying a handgun, while demanding cash and cigarettes.
Winnipeg police have confirmed to Global News a shot was fired during the incident.
The suspect also allegedly assaulted an employee, causing minor injuries.
A description of the suspect is not being provided by police at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.
