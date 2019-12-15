Winnipeg police searching for suspect in Wolseley robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a business on Westminster Avenue near Chestnut Street was allegedly robbed.

Members of the WPS Tactical Support Team and General Patrol Unit were called to the business just after 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Police are saying a man entered the business carrying a handgun, while demanding cash and cigarettes.

Winnipeg police have confirmed to Global News a shot was fired during the incident.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted an employee, causing minor injuries.

A description of the suspect is not being provided by police at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

