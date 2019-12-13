Wanted Toronto man found in possession of stolen vehicle in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay say a Toronto man wanted on a warrant was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers attended a Lindsay Street North residence speaking to witnesses about an unrelated incident. Police say an officer saw a man at the residence who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The man was arrested and further investigation revealed he was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen, police allege.
Michael Thomas, 24, of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.
The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.
