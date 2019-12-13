Wanted Toronto man found in possession of stolen vehicle in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay say a Toronto man wanted on a warrant was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers attended a Lindsay Street North residence speaking to witnesses about an unrelated incident. Police say an officer saw a man at the residence who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Bobcaygeon man charged with impaired driving following crash in Lindsay

The man was arrested and further investigation revealed he was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen, police allege.

Michael Thomas, 24, of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough