Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted Toronto man found in possession of stolen vehicle in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 10:56 am
Updated December 13, 2019 10:58 am
City of Kawartha Lakes Police in Lindsay say they arrested a Toronto man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police in Lindsay say they arrested a Toronto man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay say a Toronto man wanted on a warrant was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers attended a Lindsay Street North residence speaking to witnesses about an unrelated incident. Police say an officer saw a man at the residence who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Bobcaygeon man charged with impaired driving following crash in Lindsay

The man was arrested and further investigation revealed he was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen, police allege.

Michael Thomas, 24, of Toronto, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough
Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeStolen VehicleCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayWantedMichael Thomas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.