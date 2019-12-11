Journey Home explains difference between emergency shelters and support housing

Send this page to someone via email

A program that helps the homeless says it’s important for the public to know the difference between emergency shelters and support housing.

The Journey Home society says while they may appear to be similar, they aren’t the same and that communities need both of them.

In a press release, the program said “sometimes a lack of understanding about housing programs can inhibit public support for the progressive solutions that can lead Kelowna to a healthy, inclusive community where all residents feel safe.”

Journey Home says emergency shelters are a transitory service that provides immediate relief and offer a bed, meals, washing facilities, access to support staff and personalized help from a caseworker.

The program added that emergency shelters aren’t supposed to be permanent places live, but that they can help caseworkers identify people who want to stay in supportive housing programs.

Journey Home says support housing, meanwhile, provides permanent housing and has more dedicated services.

It adds that residents have access to health care, and that caseworkers are on hand to help them stay on track and achieve their goals.

“Even though these two programs are vastly different, they both provide an essential service,” said Laura Matthews of BC Housing.

“When you are experiencing homelessness, your sole focus is on where you are going to stay safe, sleep and where you’ll get your next meal. Only when those basic needs are covered can people begin to think about their health, or focus on goals that can help them move forward.”

BC Housing says it provides funding for operational shelters in Kelowna, which provide a combined 160 of the total 216 shelter spaces.

It added that three provincially funded housing projects are currently in development in the Kelowna area. Two are expected to open in the spring and summer of 202, while the third will be ready in 2021.

“Our community shelters and housing with supports are at capacity,” said Journey Home, “and there is great need to find an appropriate location for more.”

