Fatal Hit And Run

Richmond RCMP hunt hit-and-run driver after Fraser Valley man killed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 7:29 pm
First responders on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Richmond. .
First responders on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Richmond. . Global News

Richmond RCMP is hunting for a hit-and-run driver that left a Fraser Valley man in his early 60s dead on Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to Highway 99, just north of the Steveston Highway overpass, where a man’s body was found lying in the left lane around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Still in shock’: 3 Kamloops hit-and-run victims remembered as friends seek justice

Investigators say the victim had “visible trauma to his body that was consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

Police believe the collision happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

READ MORE: RCMP seize suspect vehicle in fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Investigators are looking for any witnesses or dashcam video that saw the collision or saw someone stopped or walking on the highway near the scene.

RCMP believes the victim was struck by a large vehicle, possibly a commercial truck, which may have heard or felt something unusual, but kept driving, not realizing they had hit a person.

