Nova Scotia hockey officials form task force to combat racism, discrimination

Nova Scotia’s governing body for amateur hockey has assembled a task force to deal with discrimination in the sport after an Indigenous player said he was subjected to racist taunts during a recent game in Cape Breton.

Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Amy Walsh says the new team will include a human rights lawyer and representatives from the Indigenous, African Nova Scotian and LGBTQ communities.

The move comes after 16-year-old Logan Prosper came forward this week to say he was the target of racial slurs during a game in Cheticamp on Sunday night.

Prosper, who is from Waycobah First Nation, told CTV that players with the Northside Vikings used offensive language when describing Indigenous players.

He alleges the comments came from players on the ice, as well as parents in the stands.

Walsh’s statement cited recent incidents of discrimination in hockey, both locally and internationally – though she did not provide details.