Crime

4th person comes forward against Perth teacher accused of sexual exploitation, assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 3:30 pm
A Perth, Ont., high school teacher is now accused of sexually assaulting a fourth victim.
Global News File

OPP have laid more sex-related charges against a Pert, Ont. high school teacher.

The first charges against 43-year-old Jeffrey Peters were laid on Nov. 7 — two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in relation to two victims.

READ MORE: Perth teacher facing more sexual assault charges involving minors

On Nov. 26, Peters was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges in relation to a third victim.

On Wednesday, police laid two more charges against him, sexual assault and sexual exploitation, after a fourth victim came forward to report alleged incidents between 2018 and this year.

There are now eight charges against Peters relating to alleged incidents involving minors dating back to 2013.

The teacher, who works for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, was put on leave following the announcement of his initial charges as a precaution, according to the board.

READ MORE: Perth, Ont., teacher charged for historic sexual assaults involving at least 1 minor: OPP

OPP are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone who might have information about the case to contact Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Statistics Canada numbers show sexual assault reports up more than 50 per cent in Kingston
Statistics Canada numbers show sexual assault reports up more than 50 per cent in Kingston

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual assault, click here to find help resources in Kingston. 

