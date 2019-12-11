Menu

Canada

Home completely destroyed, dog killed by fire north of Napanee

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 1:52 pm
The fire completely destroyed the home and killed the owner's pet.
The fire completely destroyed the home and killed the owner's pet. @DeputyChief813 / Twitter

A fire completely gutted a home north of Napanee late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived to find a house on Dafoe Street in Roslin, Ont., completely engulfed in flames.

Napanee fire Chief John Koenig says a dog died in the fire but no one else was injured.

The couple who own the home bought it in April.

The home was sold to the couple who now own it in April.
The home was sold to the couple who now own it in April. REMAX Finest Realty / Facebook

Fire officials say house is a total loss and damage has been pegged at $350,000.

The homeowner is fully insured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

