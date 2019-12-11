Home completely destroyed, dog killed by fire north of Napanee

A fire completely gutted a home north of Napanee late Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews arrived to find a house on Dafoe Street in Roslin, Ont., completely engulfed in flames.
Napanee fire Chief John Koenig says a dog died in the fire but no one else was injured.
The couple who own the home bought it in April.
Fire officials say house is a total loss and damage has been pegged at $350,000.
The homeowner is fully insured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
