Home completely destroyed, dog killed by fire north of Napanee

A fire completely gutted a home north of Napanee late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived to find a house on Dafoe Street in Roslin, Ont., completely engulfed in flames.

Napanee fire Chief John Koenig says a dog died in the fire but no one else was injured.

The couple who own the home bought it in April.

Fire officials say house is a total loss and damage has been pegged at $350,000.

The homeowner is fully insured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.