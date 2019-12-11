Saint John police investigating shooting on the West Side

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday in the area of Market Place on the city’s West Side.

Police said a call was received about a report of shots fired in the area around 9:00 p.m.

A half hour later, two men ages 34 and 30, arrived at the Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Horizon staff notified Saint John Police and officers are now conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Police said preliminary evidence from the investigation indicates that this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police.

