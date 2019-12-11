Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saint John police investigating shooting on the West Side

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 11:41 am
.
. File/ Global News

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday in the area of Market Place on the city’s West Side.

Police said a call was received about a report of shots fired in the area around 9:00 p.m.

A half hour later, two men ages 34 and 30, arrived at the Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: N.B. man facing 16 charges, accused of robbery and hitting RCMP officer with vehicle

Horizon staff notified Saint John Police and officers are now conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Police said preliminary evidence from the investigation indicates that this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
saint john police forceMajor Crime UnitGunshot WoundsWest sideMarket PlaceRegional Hospital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.