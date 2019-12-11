Menu

Crime

2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, weapons seized from Cobourg residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:37 am
Cobourg and Port Hope police say officers seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Cobourg residence on Tuesday.
Cobourg and Port Hope police say officers seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Cobourg residence on Tuesday. Cobourg Police Service

Two people are facing charges after police say officers seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Cobourg residence on Tuesday night.

As part of a joint drug investigation involving the Cobourg and Port Hope police services, officers executed a search warrant around 7 p.m. at a residence on Division Street North in Cobourg. Police say they seized a quantity of suspected cocaine along with fentanyl, weighing scales, packaging, a knife and approximately $750 in cash.

READ MORE: 2 arrested after fentanyl, crystal meth seized from Hwy. 7 motel near Peterborough — OPP

Police say the drugs seized have a street value of $25,000.

Two men were arrested outside the residence, according to police.

Peter Grieve, 44, of Cobourg, and Adam Gabovic, 35, of Baltimore, Ont., were each charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance
Story continues below advertisement

Grieve was additionally charged with another count of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to make appearances in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
28 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustCobourgCobourg Police Servicecobourg policePort Hope PolicePort Hope Police ServiceCobourg drug bustCobourg drugsAdam GabovicPeter Grieve
