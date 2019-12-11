2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, weapons seized from Cobourg residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after police say officers seized drugs, weapons and cash from a Cobourg residence on Tuesday night.

As part of a joint drug investigation involving the Cobourg and Port Hope police services, officers executed a search warrant around 7 p.m. at a residence on Division Street North in Cobourg. Police say they seized a quantity of suspected cocaine along with fentanyl, weighing scales, packaging, a knife and approximately $750 in cash.

Police say the drugs seized have a street value of $25,000.

Two men were arrested outside the residence, according to police.

Peter Grieve, 44, of Cobourg, and Adam Gabovic, 35, of Baltimore, Ont., were each charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance

Grieve was additionally charged with another count of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to make appearances in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.

