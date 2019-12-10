Man dead after collision between bus and car in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 45-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a bus in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Tomken Road and Derry Road East area just before 6:15 p.m. with reports of a crash.

A spokesperson said the bus driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. While there were passenger on board the bus at the time of the collision, there were no reports anyone else was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Tuesday evening.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road at Tomken Road for the investigation.

