Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after collision between bus and car in Mississauga, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 8:31 pm
Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen at the 12 Division station.
Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 45-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a bus in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Tomken Road and Derry Road East area just before 6:15 p.m. with reports of a crash.

A spokesperson said the bus driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. While there were passenger on board the bus at the time of the collision, there were no reports anyone else was injured.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Tuesday evening.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Derry Road at Tomken Road for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trafficpeel regional policePeel ParamedicsMississauga newsMississauga trafficTomken Road and Derry Road Esat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.