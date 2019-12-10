Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighter injured battling College Avenue apartment blaze

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 6:28 pm
Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building on College Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building on College Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Josh Arason/Global News

Two people — including a firefighter — were sent to hospital following a fire at an apartment in the Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a three-storey apartment building at 1266 College Avenue shortly after 12:50 p.m.

A release from the city says firefighters launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control by around 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman found dead after house fire near Arborg, Man.

Everyone in the building at the time of the fire was able to get out before fire crews arrived and paramedics assessed three people at the scene.

One person was sent to hospital in stable condition, as was a firefighter who was injured fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimate on damages was not immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement
Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg
Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirewinnipegApartment FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceCollege AvenueShaughnessy ParkWinnipeg firefighter injured
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.