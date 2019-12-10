Winnipeg firefighter injured battling College Avenue apartment blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Two people — including a firefighter — were sent to hospital following a fire at an apartment in the Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a three-storey apartment building at 1266 College Avenue shortly after 12:50 p.m.

A release from the city says firefighters launched an offensive attack and had the fire under control by around 1:30 p.m.

Everyone in the building at the time of the fire was able to get out before fire crews arrived and paramedics assessed three people at the scene.

One person was sent to hospital in stable condition, as was a firefighter who was injured fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimate on damages was not immediately available.

