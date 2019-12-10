Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 11:17 am
A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving.
A Lindsay man is accused of impaired driving. AP file photo

A Lindsay man is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop by police on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a constable on patrol in the area of Queen Street stopped a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. in order to investigate a possible Highway Traffic Act infraction.

Police say the officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him for suspected impaired driving.

Daniel James Shedden, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 16.

