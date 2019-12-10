Menu

Crime

Police confirm homicide investigation underway after Welland woman dies in hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 11:18 am
Updated December 10, 2019 11:19 am
Niagara police say they are investigating a homicide in Welland.
Niagara police say they are investigating a homicide in Welland. Don Mitchell / Global News

The death of a woman injured at a house in Welland last week is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police say the 29-year-old unnamed victim died in hospital on Monday.

The death stems from an incident on Dec. 5 when police say they were called to a home near Garner Road and Asher Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officers reported discovering a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries upon arrival. She was eventually airlifted to an out-of-town hospital, police say.

Police have not released any suspect information and have made no arrests.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to detectives, and anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

