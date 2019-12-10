Police confirm homicide investigation underway after Welland woman dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman injured at a house in Welland last week is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police say the 29-year-old unnamed victim died in hospital on Monday.

The death stems from an incident on Dec. 5 when police say they were called to a home near Garner Road and Asher Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officers reported discovering a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries upon arrival. She was eventually airlifted to an out-of-town hospital, police say.

Police have not released any suspect information and have made no arrests.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to detectives, and anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

