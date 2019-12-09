Menu

World

Air Canada plane lands safely in Connecticut following reports of cracked windshield

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 5:05 pm
The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 9, 2017.
The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 9, 2017. Mark Blinch / The Canadian Press

An Air Canada plane has landed safely at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut following media reports of a cracked windshield and smoke inside the cockpit, Connecticut Airport Authority said.

The airport authority told Global News in an email the plane landed at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time Monday.

The email said the plane was travelling from Montreal when its crew reported a problem during flight. It did not specify what, exactly, the problem was.

The flight was scheduled to land in Windsor Locks, Conn., according to Flightradar, an online flight tracker.

Windsor Locks police was not able to confirm whether there were any injuries.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
