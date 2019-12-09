Air Canada plane lands safely in Connecticut following reports of cracked windshield

Send this page to someone via email

An Air Canada plane has landed safely at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut following media reports of a cracked windshield and smoke inside the cockpit, Connecticut Airport Authority said.

The airport authority told Global News in an email the plane landed at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time Monday.

The email said the plane was travelling from Montreal when its crew reported a problem during flight. It did not specify what, exactly, the problem was.

The flight was scheduled to land in Windsor Locks, Conn., according to Flightradar, an online flight tracker.

Windsor Locks police was not able to confirm whether there were any injuries.

