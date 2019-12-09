Mike’s Monday Outlook: Extremely cold start to the week

Extreme warnings were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for northern Manitoba as wind chill values were at -45 to start Monday. At noon, wind chill values were above -40 for much of the North but it is expected they will be back at -45 by Tuesday morning so the warnings remain.

Temperature wind chill values around Manitoba at noon Dec 9, 2019. Global News

This week will defined by the cold. Extreme Cold Warnings in northern Manitoba with wind chill values of -45 or colder and around southern Manitoba, wind chill values are expected to get very close to -40 Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

There is some light snow expected early in the week, but minimal, if any of it, will accumulate around southern Manitoba. There will be some flurries during the day Monday and into Monday evening before the sky clears, allowing temperatures to fall.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold, as was already mentioned. Fortunately, winds will be light with the strongest winds possible late in the day on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Later in the week, temperatures will start to rise. They won’t get back to normal for this time of year but they will start to pull away from the potential for Extreme Cold Warnings.

Thursday and Friday will be overcast and snow is likely Thursday night and/or Friday. It’s a ways out but early indications are Winnipeg could see around 5 cm with 5-10 possible around much of the southern half of the province.

Stay warm out there.

Winnipeg\’s 5 day forecast from Dec 9, 2019. Global News