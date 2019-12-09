Menu

Crime

OPP arrest 6 for break-ins, meth trafficking in Belleville, Quinte West

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 1:51 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 2:00 pm
Six people were arrested following the search of two homes and one vehicle in the Quinte West area last week.
Six people are facing charges following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters.

OPP say they began their investigation on Dec. 5, following several break-ins in Quinte West, Northumberland, Centre Hastings and Belleville.

According to Const. Maggie Pickett, there were five break and enters in those regions since July, where items like power tools, jewellery, musical instruments, electronics, sports equipment, hunting equipment and various personal items like clothing were taken from homes.

That day, OPP executed three search warrants, one at a home on Sidney Street in Belleville, another at a home on Crown Street in Trenton and a third was conducted in a vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, OPP have charged Damion Lavanious, a 26-year-old Trenton man, with the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purposes of trafficking
  • Four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance
  • Trafficking property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Five counts of break-and-enter

Three others, 38-year-old Aaron Climan from of Ottawa, 30-year-old Kyle Laird from Trenton and 43-year-old Natasha Maroney, also from Trenton, were jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Two more individuals, 29-year-old Kimberlee Smith from Trenton and 28-year-old Joshua Morgan from Belleville, were charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

OPP are still investigating and expect more charges to be laid.

Police did not respond to a request for more information.

